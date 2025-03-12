Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing pilot last seen two days ago.

A microlight aircraft was found in the Pilling area on Monday.

Garstang and Over Wyre Police received a report of the aircraft being found in the Fluke Lane area of Pilling at 10:35am Monday (10th March).

A search is currently underway to find a missing pilot after the microlight aircraft pictured was last seen in the Fluke Lane area of Pilling on Monday. | Garstang and Over Wyre Police

A spokesperson for Garstang and Over Wyre Police said: “Searches, including by the Police Helicopter were conducted on Monday and enquiries are ongoing to locate the pilot.

“At this stage in our enquiries, and following the searches, we do not believe them to have been seriously injured.

“We’re asking for anyone who saw the Microlight, which is pictured below, to please get in touch with us.”

If you are the pilot, or if you know who the pilot is, please contact us as soon as possible.You can call 101 quoting log 0366 of 20th March.All reactions:11