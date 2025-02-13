The owners of a popular pub and grill in Kirkham have announced they have reopened following a bereavement.

Henry’s Smokehouse, located at the former Black Valais site on Fleetwood Road, closed at the start of the month after founder Lee Hughes’ partner Emily sadly lost her mum.

Some of the food on offer at Henry's Smokehouse. | Henry's Smokehouse

In an earlier social media post they said they needed to take some time out to ‘support each other and honor our loved one during this difficult period’.

Earlier this week the team put out a post on their social media thanking their loyal customers for their support and messages.

The post read: “Thank you all so much for your incredible support following our recent pause in service.

“In memory of our recent loss, we will be donating £2 for every meal served over Valentine's weekend to two wonderful charities: St Catherine’s Hospice and Cancer Research UK.

“Our family has been deeply touched by the hundreds of messages we've received over the past 10 days.

“Your support means the world to us.”

They added: “We also want to acknowledge that Valentine's Day can be a challenging time for those missing loved ones.

“Please know that we see you and understand how you feel. Join us in spreading love and supporting these great charities that provide help during the hardest times.

“We can't wait to welcome you back!With love from all of The Henry’s Family.”

The family-run business opened its doors in February promising to bring with it a taste of Texas and Louisiana to Lancashire and has since proven a hit with many customers and also boasts a 4.5 Tripadvisor rating.

They have announced further expansion news with the opening of Poppy's Chippy in Staining near Victoria Hospital shortly.

If you would like to make a booking at Henry’s Smokehouse click HERE.