Celebs Go Dating contestant Helen Flanagan shocked viewers and judges of the hit TV show this week after revealing that she has in fact a boyfriend back home.

The former Coronation Street actress, 34, who attended school in Blackburn dropped the mic bombshell at a speed dating mixer after joining the other celebs.

However, sensing something was wrong host Tom Read Wilson noticed she was not interested in listening to her potential dates - one of which was Preston’s fish and a rice cake guy Danny Andrews.

The date went down like a lead balloon when he gave Helen a rice cake. She said she remembered the meme and called it funny, but added she didn’t want to date a ‘meme’ before buzzing him off before the bell went.

The show was then left on a cliffhanger on the Tuesday night after Helen dropped the clanger that she has in fact a boyfriend who she ‘is in love with’ with viewers waiting to find out her fate at the agecy the next night.

On last night’s epsiode she was called into the dating agency for a last chance saloon type meeting with the experts - Anna Williamson, Paul Carrick Brunson and Dr Tara Suwinyattichaiporn.

The actress signed up to the agency after becoming single in 2022 following the end of her 13-year relationship with footballer Scott Sinclair.

Addressing her, Paul said: "This is an opportunity just to tell us the truth. If you lie again, me personally, I would not want you to remain at this agency."

The tearful mum-of-three then opened to them and said: “This is really difficult because I feel like, I really have given the agency my heart and soul.

“I’m a very, very honest person, but I did meet someone at home at the beginning of the year.

“I really wanted to join the agency because I kind of felt like, obviously I was in a really long-term relationship, not much dating experience, and I really wanted to do this for me.

“For me to grow and find out more about myself. But it’s really hard because there is someone at home I have fallen for.”

Her honesty was applauded by Paul and, despite being in a relationship, the experts decided to let her stay but in a dating advice way and not actually going on dates anymore.

They also asked for her boyfriend former footballer Robbie Talbot to join her for some couch talk. However, her deceit has been met with outrage fans of the Channel 4 show with many claiming she is only on the show to be famous.

It remains to be seen if she will last the rest of the show’s duration and if her boyfriend will join her.