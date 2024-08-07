Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

While the family of Jay Slater get ready to say one final goodbye at his funeral this week callous trolls have used it as a platform to try and make money.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scammers have targeted his funeral, which is to be held this Saturday, offering access to an apparent livestream.

Heartless online scammers are targeting Jay Slater’s funeral as an opportunity to make money. | LEP

Online accounts began promising to provide live stream access to the service in return for likes, follows and even donations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for our free newsletters now LBT Global, the charity assisting the family, says it has had some of the accounts removed but more continue to appear.

Matthew Searle, the charity's Chief Executive, said: “We are inundated with reports of these scams, and as fast as we can get the platforms to remove them, more appear.

"To be completely clear - there is no live stream of Jay’s funeral, and anyone claiming to offer one is a scam. "It is so typical of the vile trolling this family have received for them to target something so special as a funeral.”

Jay had attended the NRG music festival with two friends before his disappearance and his last known location was the Rural de Teno Park in the north of the Canary Island. His disappearance sparked a high-profile month-long search, but officials later said he died on Monday, June 17 - the day he went missing - from "trauma consistent with a fall in a rocky area".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Well-wishers attending his funeral this Saturday have been asked to wear something blue in his memory. | LBT Global

Sign up for our free newsletters now His funeral will be held on Saturday at Accrington Cemetery Chapel at 10.30am and will be a ‘celebration of his life’. His loved ones have also asked that, instead of flowers, people could donate to LBT Global, which helped his family through their heartache.

Well-wishers attending have been asked to wear something blue in his memory.