The funeral of tragic Oswaldtwistle teen Jay Slater will take place later this month.

His family has said his funeral, which will be held on Saturday, August 10, at Accrington Cemetery Chapel at 10.30am will be a ‘celebration of his life’ and well-wishers attending have been asked to wear something blue in his memory.

Well-wishers attending have been asked to wear something blue in his memory. | LBT Global

His loved ones have also asked that, instead of flowers, people could donate to LBT Global, an overseas crisis support charity which helped his family through their heartache.

The body of the 19-year-old was returned to the UK from Tenerife last week.

Oswaldtwistle has been turned blue with a sea of ribbons as the community unites in hope behind the family of missing Jay Slater. Credit: P L Photography And Images | P L Photography And Images

His disappearance sparked a high-profile month-long search, but officials later said he died on Monday, June 17 - the day he went missing - from "trauma consistent with a fall in a rocky area".

He had attended the NRG music festival with two friends before his disappearance and his last known location was the Rural de Teno Park in the north of the Canary Island.

He had travelled to an Airbnb in Masca after a night out but the two men said to have rented the property were later ruled "not relevant" to the case.

The apprentice bricklayer was remembered in a tribute from his family which outlined the major events and passions of his life.

His family including mum Debbie (pictured) have said Jay will be very sadly missed by all those who knew him." | LEP

They said: "A loving son of Debbie and Warren, a cherished brother of Zak and brother-in-law of Jessica, a treasured grandson of Dawn, June and the late Dougie, a much-loved nephew of Glen and Katie, a dear cousin of Maddie and Tillie and a loyal friend to many. Jay will be very sadly missed by all those who knew him.

“After Jay left Rhyddings High School he went on to become an apprentice bricklayer with the PH Build group, a job he greatly enjoyed.

“At the young age of five Jay started playing football for Huncoat United FC until the age of 17 and also did a few seasons with the Sunday team at St Joesph’s too.

“He also loved spending time chilling out with his friends.

“Jay’s love of music and dance started at a very young age. He loved attending music festivals and events across the country and also loved to socialise and meet new people.”