Take a look around the gorgeous back-alley garden filled with wildflowers, fruits and old-fashioned community spirit, and discover how a group of Blackpool residents transformed the former fly-tipping hotspot in an inspirational video.

A group of fed-up residents turned their ‘dilapidated’ back alley into a vibrant walkway filled with flowers, greenery and wildlife, after deciding they’d had enough of fly-tippers and anti-social behaviour.

The alley behind Newcastle Avenue, in Blackpool, used to be overgrown with brambles, and piled up with rubbish left by former tenants.

Transformed back alley into green space

But in 2016, locals decided they’d had enough. Angela and Paul Ogden invited like-minded residents to help clear up the unsightly space, but then they decided to go a step further by transforming the alleyway into a community garden.

Blackpool, UK. Paul and Angela Ogden, from the Belle Vue Strawberry Gardens. Photo: Lucinda Herbert | Lucinda Herbert

Now, the award-winning Strawberry Gardens has become a thriving community, where people get to know their neighbours ‘like in the old days’.

Barbeques on the street

Once a magnet for anti-social youths, the alley is now a gorgeous green space full of wildflowers, herbs and fruit - and even communal space for barbeques and street parties.

Chris Dyas, resident of Newcastle Avenue, has helped to transform a back alley into a gorgeous green space over the past 9 years. Photo: Lucinda Herbert | Lucinda Herbert

Angela explains, in the video above: “Our ethos is that everything has to produce something, a seed, a fruit, or something for the wildlife. Now the flowers take care of themselves, we rarely have to buy anything, and the community is growing.”

Youngsters show respect for area

Some of the residents have been on board since the start, and say it’s been a joy to watch the area improve. Now, according to residents, youngsters park their bikes up to take phone pics of the flowers. Angela adds: “They have gained respect for the area. We even get them saying I wish we had something like this [on their street].”

A cat relaxes in a flower bed in the Belle Vue Strawberry Gardens | Lucinda Herbert

Becky and Matt Dobie moved to the area last year, with a newborn baby. They had no idea the community garden was at the back of their new family home, but it was a delightful surprise. “It’s been a great way to get to know our neighbours, and our daughter can grow up with around all the trees and nature.”

Community spirit

The young family describe the area as a ‘contrast’ to Blackpool town centre, adding that it’s a comfort having a strong community to lean on. “If anything is going on, you’re not on your own. I might feel a bit scared but together we can do something about it.”

Blackpool, UK. Paul and Angela Ogden, from the Belle Vue Strawberry Gardens | Lucinda Herbert

One long-standing resident says that the garden is a real asset to the resort, which often gets portrayed in a bad light. Patricia Rauche, who has lived in the Talbot area for 40 years, says: “It’s an example of what Blackpool has to offer. Not just oh dear, the highest this and the highest that. We need to tell a different story.”

‘Like in the old days’

Paul Leeper doing a bit of gardening in his plot at the Belle Vue Strawberry Gardens. Photo: Lucinda Herbert | Lucinda Herbert

Paul Leeper moved in four years ago, and says that taking over a plot in the Strawberry Gardens has helped him and his partner cope with depression and bereavement.

Paul had never been into gardening until he was introduced to the green space behind his house, and has never looked back.

“It’s very mindful, and makes me feel very calm. If I’m having a bad day, there’s always someone out here to talk to. It’s a proper community like back in the old days where my grandma lived.”

The Belle Vue Strawberry Gardens has just been awarded the Best Community Garden at Blackpool In Bloom.

Watch the inspirational video above to take a look inside the Belle Vue Strawberry Gardens.