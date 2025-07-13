A Blackpool woman takes us for a look inside her see-through dome, which turns from a cosy reading sanctuary in the day to an illuminated ball of colour at night.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Take a look inside a spectacular Perspex dome which a woman had built in her back garden in Blackpool, in an inspirational video.

Illuminated glass pod

Jill Reidy spends her days reading, knitting and listening to the radio in the tranquil pod, and then after dark uses the space to entertain friends - when it is illuminated with funky colour-changing lights.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jill Reidy knitting in her Perspex dome sanctuary, at her home in Bispham. Photo credit Lucinda Herbert | Lucinda Herbert

Jill, from Bispham, describes the pod as her 'sanctuary'. She explains: “When I go in, I just feel really calm. It’s my little haven.”

The dome is made out of clear Perspex tiles that all overlap, so any rainwater rolls down the exterior without affecting the inside space.

Jill Reidy outside her see-thru dome sanctuary at the bottom of her Bispham garden, on a raised wooden platform. Photo credit Lucinda Herbert | Lucinda Herbert

Damp-proof and weather-proof

It sits on a raised wooden platform, to help combat any problems with damp.

Jill Reidy's clear dome lit up at night, with colour-changing lights. Photo credit Lucinda Herbert | Lucinda Herbert

While Jill got professional fitters to erect the clear structure, she has put her own personal touches to the space.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m a bit of a hoarder, and a collector, so bit by bit I’ve just kept adding to it.”

Space to relax

Jill Reidy's clear dome lit up at night, with colour-changing lights. Photo credit Lucinda Herbert | Lucinda Herbert

The retired teacher finds it a great place to relax and get inspired.

“I go in and have my morning coffee in there, and write in my planner every day.”

Storm damage

It’s not the first dome Jill has had in the garden. She bought one in 2024, which got destroyed in a storm as it had not been fitted correctly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But, undeterred, she replaced it and has taken extra care to protect it from the elements.

Aerial photograph of Jill Reidy's clear dome lit up at night, with colour-changing lights. Photo credit Lucinda Herbert | Lucinda Herbert

Cosy vibe

Jill describes her pod as having a ‘cosy’ vibe - and has filled it with homely knick-knacks, greenery and windchimes.

“I’ve always loved small cosy spaces like Wendy houses and sheds. I did have a summerhouse before this too.”

‘It can get too hot’

Although she only got the dome installed in 2024, Jill has made use of it through all of the seasons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jill Reidy's clear dome during the day. Photo credit Lucinda Herbert | Lucinda Herbert

“It really gets warm when it’s had the sun on it during the day, and some days it is too hot. In winter I have a heated throw so I can stay warm and cosy all year round.”

And there is a bird feeder on the outside too - which tends to attract pigeons rather than smaller birds.

Watch the video above.