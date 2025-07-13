Look inside stunning Perspex dome sanctuary that lights up and changes colour in Blackpool garden
Take a look inside a spectacular Perspex dome which a woman had built in her back garden in Blackpool, in an inspirational video.
Illuminated glass pod
Jill Reidy spends her days reading, knitting and listening to the radio in the tranquil pod, and then after dark uses the space to entertain friends - when it is illuminated with funky colour-changing lights.
Jill, from Bispham, describes the pod as her 'sanctuary'. She explains: “When I go in, I just feel really calm. It’s my little haven.”
The dome is made out of clear Perspex tiles that all overlap, so any rainwater rolls down the exterior without affecting the inside space.
Damp-proof and weather-proof
It sits on a raised wooden platform, to help combat any problems with damp.
While Jill got professional fitters to erect the clear structure, she has put her own personal touches to the space.
“I’m a bit of a hoarder, and a collector, so bit by bit I’ve just kept adding to it.”
Space to relax
The retired teacher finds it a great place to relax and get inspired.
“I go in and have my morning coffee in there, and write in my planner every day.”
Storm damage
It’s not the first dome Jill has had in the garden. She bought one in 2024, which got destroyed in a storm as it had not been fitted correctly.
But, undeterred, she replaced it and has taken extra care to protect it from the elements.
Cosy vibe
Jill describes her pod as having a ‘cosy’ vibe - and has filled it with homely knick-knacks, greenery and windchimes.
“I’ve always loved small cosy spaces like Wendy houses and sheds. I did have a summerhouse before this too.”
‘It can get too hot’
Although she only got the dome installed in 2024, Jill has made use of it through all of the seasons.
“It really gets warm when it’s had the sun on it during the day, and some days it is too hot. In winter I have a heated throw so I can stay warm and cosy all year round.”
And there is a bird feeder on the outside too - which tends to attract pigeons rather than smaller birds.
Watch the video above.
