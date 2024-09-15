Gothic graveyard tour guide shares stories of unmarked graves in Unconventional Brits on Shots TV

By Lucinda Herbert

Reporter

Published 15th Sep 2024, 12:15 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A graveyard historian from Blackpool tells Shots! TV why she loves giving guided tours at Layton Cemetery - and why the unmarked graves sometimes make the most interesting stories, in Episode 5 of Unconventional Brits.

Deborah Contessa spends her weekends guiding curious people around a Lancashire cemetery, telling historical tales of the dead. Also known as The Cemetery Lady, Deborah gives various graveyard tours, including murdered women, famous and influential people, and a ‘gruesome and grisly’ theme - which she says isn’t as disrespectful as it sounds.

Watch Episode 5 of Unconventional Brits now on Shots! TV - Blackpool Gazette’s official TV channel.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Deborah Contessa aka The Cemetery Lady.Deborah Contessa aka The Cemetery Lady.
Deborah Contessa aka The Cemetery Lady. | Shots TV

But Deborah, who is part of the Friends Of Layton Cemetery group, says it’s the unmarked graves that fascinate her the most. Speaking to Shots! TV, Deborah explains: “If you didn’t know, you’d just think it was a patch of grass. You’d perhaps think that nobody was buried there at all, and there are some fantastic stories in the unmarked graves, from the gruesome and grisly, and some of the old performers who died with no money because they were perhaps classed as freaks in their day.”

In Episode 5 of Unconventional Brits - a series which celebrates the quirky and unusual people in the UK - Deborah is joined by the owner of an old VHS store with a unique twist, a lady with a full body suit of tattoos, and a great north runner in an altogether different body suit.

Related topics:PeopleTVLancashire

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice