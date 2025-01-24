Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Proposals for a new store at Blackpool Retail Park have got the go ahead from town hall planners.

The scheme will see development of a new unit on land which was previously used as part of a garden centre by a former Homebase store on the site just off Squires Gate Lane.

Plans have been approved for a site at Blackpool Retail Park

The potential tenant has not been revealed but would be an operator selling bulky goods, food and drinks from the unit covering 929 square metres of space.

Following the departure of Homebase a number of years ago, the units have been occupied by Currys electrical store and Bensons for Beds who do not use the outdoor space.

Planners approved the application using their delegated powers despite warnings from the council highways officer about increased traffic which could be generated at that part of the retail park.

A consultation document says while "the traffic generation of this proposal is not large in the context of the whole site" there are concerns the access "between Halfords and Morrisons has very limited capacity at peak times."

The officer warns: "This will lead to the access to the east of the retail park being increasingly well used". This access already serves an Aldi store on the retail park where other stores include Pets At Home, Hobbycraft, and TKMaxx.

Planners also considered the impact of the development on existing retailers including in the town centre and at other shopping areas but concluded the scheme would be sustainable.

The decision notice says: "Economically, the proposal would generate some local employment opportunities during the construction and operational phases, presenting some economic benefits, without having significant adverse impact on existing centres or undermine the council’s strategies andproposals for regenerating its centres."

Last year saw the opening of two new stores on Blackpool Retail Park with the arrival of JD Sports and Hobbycraft. The full list of outlets on the site is - Currys, Bensons for Beds, Pets at Home, Hobbycraft, Dunelm, Poundland, JD Sports, TK Maxx, Food Warehouse, Halfords, Costa and Aldi.