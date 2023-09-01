Work is underway which is set to see a new JD Sports store open in Blackpool following the approval of plans for the investment.

The former Office Outlet unit at Blackpool Retail Park on Squires Gate Lane in South Shore is being transformed by the national retailer.

It will join brands including TK Maxx and Dunhelm on the retail park, where figures show more people are now shopping.

Planning permission was granted earlier this year for the scheme by Fylde Council which has planning jurisdiction for that part of the retail park.

Approval was given to vary a condition of the original planning permission to allow the sale of clothing including footwear and fashion goods including jewellery, as well as for alterations to the front of the building.

Blackpool Council had objected to the new store – which will be around twice as big as JD Sports’ existing store in the Houndshill Centre – after raising concerns it could damage the viability of the main town centre shopping area.

But in a letter submitted with its planning application, JD Sports said it was committed to operating two stores in Blackpool with the Houndshill store remaining open.

The retailer said: “JD Sports have a proud history of trading in Blackpool and remain committed to our high-quality town centre store at Houndshill which trades very well.”

It added: “The proposal is not a choice between Blackpool town centre and the retail park.

“We see the Blackpool area being able to accommodate our dual format offer to meet customer requirements in the same way that we operate in similar towns in close proximity such as Preston and Blackburn, which forms the basis of our legally binding commitment to trading from Houndshill.”

The company has signed a Unilateral Undertaking, which is a formal agreement to trade from its existing Houndshill store for at least five years from the first use of the new store.

Figures included in planning application documents show out of town shopping is growing.

A 2018 study found the market share of out-of-centre destinations in Blackpool has increased since 2011, with Blackpool Retail Park increasing its market share from 6.6 per cent in 2010 to 10.5 per cent in 2017.