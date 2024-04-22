Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hundreds of residents expressed their excitement following the news Hobbycraft was opening a store in Blackpool.

The branch is due to open on Blackpool Retail Park on Squires Gate Lane this summer.

It will be located in the former Argos store which relocated to Sainsbury’s on Talbot Road more than two years ago.

A spokesperson for Hobbycraft said: “We are delighted to confirm that we will be opening a new Hobbycraft store in the Blackpool area this summer.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming craft beginners and enthusiasts alike into our new store and will confirm more details closer to the opening day.”

The company - which is the country’s largest retailer of arts, crafts and baking products - has been recruiting staff over the last few months.

It has around 100 shops across the country with the nearest Hobbycraft to Blackpool currently at the Deepdale Retail Park in Preston.

Suzanne Burgess said: “Absolutely can't wait.”

Joan Kelly said: “I love Hobbycraft but I have to travel all the way to Preston. It's on the outskirts of Preston a train and bus ride away. This is fantastic news for me.”

Caroline Guilfoyle said: “Can't wait to have a look in here and see if it has certain artists materials that I need, hopefully I can stop ordering certain things online.”

Julie Da Silva said: “Too exciting! I will try and keep this news away from both my husband and my bank manager.”

Larrie Eastwood said: “My credit card just groaned!”

Suzanne Dupree said: “Omg this is just the best news ever!”

Aimeé Holmes said: “Yay finally I don't have to travel to Preston for one.”

Laura Yates said: “This is not good news for my bank balance!”

The store’s opening will mean the retail park has welcomed two new retailers this year following the recent opening of a new JD Sports branch after it took over and refurbished the former Office Outlet unit.

