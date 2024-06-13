Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The funeral of a popular Blackpool man who died last month will take place this Friday.

Waste management company Enveco based at Layton Depot in Blackpool, will close for the day to pay their respects to much loved colleague Craig Brown. A spokesperspon for the company said: “Please be aware that the Household Waste Recycling Centre (HWRC) on Bristol Avenue will be closed on Friday 14 June, to enable staff to attend the funeral of a much-loved colleague, Craig Brown, who sadly passed away last month.

The funeral of much loved Blackpool man Craig Brown will take place on Friday. | Enveco Blackpool

“Craig had worked at the Household Waste Recycling Centre (HWRC) on Bristol Avenue for 10 years and was well-known and liked by the Blackpool community who he assisted.”

“Thank for your understanding.”