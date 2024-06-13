Funeral to take place of much loved Blackpool man Craig Brown
and live on Freeview channel 276
Waste management company Enveco based at Layton Depot in Blackpool, will close for the day to pay their respects to much loved colleague Craig Brown. A spokesperspon for the company said: “Please be aware that the Household Waste Recycling Centre (HWRC) on Bristol Avenue will be closed on Friday 14 June, to enable staff to attend the funeral of a much-loved colleague, Craig Brown, who sadly passed away last month.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
“Craig had worked at the Household Waste Recycling Centre (HWRC) on Bristol Avenue for 10 years and was well-known and liked by the Blackpool community who he assisted.”
“Thank for your understanding.”
Sign up for our free newsletters now They added that the Household Waste Recycling Centre would reopen on Saturday.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.