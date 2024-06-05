Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tributes have been paid to a popular Blackpool man who died last month.

Household Waste Recycling Centre (HWRC), Layton Depot, Blackpool, paid tribute to their former colleague of 10 years and issued a notice to customers saying that they would be closing for his funeral as a mark of respect.

A spokesperson for the company said: “A much-loved member of our team, Craig Brown, sadly passed away last month.

Craig Brown who had worked at the Household Waste Recycling Centre for 10 years passed away last month.

"Craig had worked at the Household Waste Recycling Centre (HWRC) on Bristol Avenue for 10 years and was well-known and liked by the Blackpool community who he assisted."

"As a mark of respect and to enable his colleagues to attend the funeral, the Household Waste Recycling Centre (HWRC) will be closed on Friday 14 June.