Readers pay heartfelt tributes to Blackpool man Craig Brown

News of Blackpool man Craig Brown’s passing has been met with an outpouring of love by Gazette readers.

He had worked at the Household Waste Recycling Centre helping the local community for 10 years before he passed away last month.

Household Waste Recycling Centre (HWRC), Layton Depot, Blackpool, paid tribute to him saying he was a ‘much-loved member of the team’ and that they would be closing for his funeral next week as a mark of respect.

Others were quick to follow suit, lending their words to somewhat act as a comfort to his loved ones.

Mandy Jane said: “RIP Craig a wonderful gentleman always helpful and friendly. Condolences to the family. Sending love and prayers.”

Hazel Duckworth said: “Such friendly and a happy guy,always a smile on his face no matter what the weather was will be sadly and sorely missed by many.” Fox Harvey said: “Such a sad loss, always smiling.”

Samantha Hancock said: “A great guy, will be sadly missed. Condolences to his brother, family and all the team.”

Sign up for our free newsletters now Kirsty Bicket said: “Sending prayers to his family at this very sad time.” David Hart wrote: “Top bloke. RIP.”

Robert Newman put: “So sad Craig. I really enjoyed your friendship over the years, one day we will meet up again in that big tip in the sky.”

Mark Barnes added: “A wonderful gentleman. Sadly missed. R.I.P Craig.” Jules Greaves said: “Condolences to the family and his work family too. I cannot fathom the amount of pain you are all going through of this kind mans loss. RIP Craig.”