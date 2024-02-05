Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A prominent Art-Deco building in Blackpool has been bought by a property developer famed for breathing life into disused parts of the UK’s highstreets.

ALB Group, of Nottingham, has formally announced it has purchased the former Pricebusters building on the resort's Bank Hey Street.

And it is hoped that a hotel chain can now come in to occupy the building's upper level.

Bosses at Pricebusters shut the indoor retail market on November 5, 2007, after occupying the site next to Blackpool Tower for almost three decades.

Sports Direct recently vacated the building to relocate to the nearby Houndshill Shopping Centre, leaving more vacant units, yet the ground floor space continues to be occupied by Poundland and Wetherspoons.

What they say

Arran Bailey, managing director of ALB Group, said: “The old Pricebusters building is without a doubt one of the most iconic buildings in Blackpool.

"Unfortunately, as the cost-of-living crisis begins to bite, we are losing so many shops from the Great British high street and we need to do all we can to prevent this from happening.”

Building's rich history

The building itself has had a rich history.

In 1916 Woolworths bought 53-65 Bank Hey Street, then quickly acquired the rest of the corner site.

Work began on the store in 1936 and by 1938 it was open and trading.

It was the largest and most modern of 2,000 Woolworth stores around the world. Sadly, it closed in April 1985, and opened as the Pricebusters indoor market.

Occupying a prominent trading position in the heart of the town centre, the building runs parallel with the promenade and seafront, close to the junction with Victoria Street. It is also close to Primark and Boots and, of course, adjacent to Blackpool Tower.

Arran added: "The outstanding views, the prime location and the rich history of the building attracted us to the site.

“By taking over this unit, we hope that a hotel chain will be encouraged to occupy the top floors. The space has great sea views, it overlooks the promenade. It would be the ideal location for a hotelier.

“We also feel that a hotel chain or an independent boutique hotel would be brilliant for footfall in the area and well received by other local retailers.”

ABL's other projects

