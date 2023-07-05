When we asked Gazette readers which pubs in Blackpool served up the best grub, there was a huge response with 245 comments.
It showed that folk in Blackpool have their own strong opinions on what what makes a great pub meal – and they all differed widely.
Blackpool has such a range of different pubs so it was interesting to see the response.
Here are the top 10 pubs for food, voted for by you, the readers.
Are your favourites among them – and do you agree with the comments?
1. 1. The Shovels
This pub, on Common Edge Road, Marton, came out tops, with a total of nine comments and a huge number of likes about the food served here.
The Shovels is one of Greene King's Flaming Grill establishments, with a good range of burgers, steaks and fish, and Gazette reader Vicky Baker commented: "The Shovels - excellent value and portion." Photo: BEG
2. 2. The Bloomfield Brewhouse
This pub, on Bloomfield Road, is part of the Dorbiere pub group and proved popular with some readers, with nine comments praising the standard of food served up.
Among them was Dave Seagar, who said: "Bloomfield (and Boars Head) by a mile. Only 2 pubs in the town that don’t serve pre-packed meals." Photo: BEG
3. 3.The Halfway House
The St Annes Road pub, part of the Joseph Holt chain, underwent a revamp in 2019. Five readers commented on how good it was for food, including Paul Foreman who wrote:" Never had a bad meal in there.The whole family like it." Photo: Third party
4. 4. Plum Tree Farm
Based on Hallam Way on the Whitehills estate, this pub is part of the Farmhouse Inns chain and offers breakfasts, a wide menu including gluten-free and there is also a carvery.
Reader Kath Theyer was one of five readers to recommend the pub. She said: "Plum tree do excellent meals and the staff are amazing." Photo: Google
5. 5 The Boars Head
The Preston Old Road pub is a free house whose grub includes a Sunday carvery. Photo: BEG
6. 6. The Washington
The Washington, on Topping Street, is another Greene King pub which offers a decent-sized menu and a variety of deals, including a discount loyalty club.
Among the four comments and likes supporting this pub was this from Kathy Losh, who said: "The Washington do lovely meals." Photo: BEG
7. 7. The Dutton Arms
Located on South Shore promenade, the Dutton Arms has been described as a 'proper, old school pub' which offers 'classic comfort food' including lasagne, Cumberland sausage and mash and chicken tikka masala.
Four comments for this pub included Stella Lydiate who said: "Dutton Arms on the prom do the best burgers ever." Photo: BEG
8. 8. The Saddle Inn
Described as a 'tiny gem', this old coaching inn on Whitegate Drive is known for its real ales but is also popular for serving 'British grub'
Among the three comment was this from Pamela Tufnell, who said: "The saddle is good and has a reasonable price." Photo: BEG