Former leading Blackpool Tory joins Reform UK but warns he 'won't support extremists'

A former Conservative party leader in Blackpool is making a return to local politics after joining Reform UK.

Tony Williams was leader of the Conservative group on Blackpool Council for eight years before resigning from the party in February 2023 following a row with then Blackpool South Tory MP Scott Benton.

Former Blackpool councillor Tony Williams | n/a

He lost his seat on the council at the May 2023 local elections after standing as an independent candidate in Norbreck ward, but had previously represented Anchorsholme for many years.

But now Tony has taken up a new role with Reform UK on the Fylde coast, helping to shape policy and guide new candidates.

He said growing disillusion with the main parties, both Labour and the Conservatives, had been behind his decision but he warned he would not be supporting "radicals, extremists, or those who seek to cause disruption."

He said: "My new role within the local Reform UK party allows me to ensure that our growing base of supporters and candidates stay focused on what truly matters - improving the well-being of residents and securing Blackpool’s long-term sustainability.

"My dedication to this town would be the same, regardless of political affiliation. I liken myself to a tree. My leaves may change, but my roots remain firmly planted in the same principles.

"Reform UK, as a relatively new movement, presents an opportunity to refine objectives, reassess policies, and build a party free from the failures of the past.

"Nigel Farage is a divisive figure, but let me be clear I will offer no support or friendship to radicals, extremists, or those who seek to cause disruption. I strongly oppose all forms of discrimination.

"Reform is still evolving, and many highly respected new members will helpshape its future.

"I am a realist and totally focused on actions to deliver the best for Blackpool and I believe by helping to shape the policies for a new and developing local government it will help all those who are committed to the same goal."

In October last year Jim O'Neill made history by being elected as Blackpool Council's first Reform UK councillor after he won the Marton by-election, taking the seat from Labour.