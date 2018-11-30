Fleetwood Town chairman gives £1,000 for 1,000 lights to light up Thornton

Fleetwood Town will help light up Thornton with a thousand Christmas lights.

The football club has donated £1,000 to buy the lights, which have been used to decorate trees in Fleetwood Road North.

Residents’ group Thornton Action Group has taken responsibility for the town’s festive lights for the past 12 years, but wanted to extend their illuminations to the north.

Local councillor Howard Ballard contacted theclub, whose state-of-the-art training facility Poolfoot Farm is in Butts Road in Thornton, to ask for help.

Fleetwood Town chairman Andy Pilley (right) said: “We were only too happy to make this donation to Thornton’s Christmas Lights.

“The money is being used to buy and install a thousand lights for the trees on Fleetwood Road North so this cash will be put to good use for many years to come.

“I think it’s safe to say we all enjoy seeing our local towns shine brightly during the festive period and I’m pleased Fleetwood Town is able to help in this way.

“While the football club is down the road in Fleetwood, we are very proud to have our training facility based in Thornton and therefore we are happy to help our local community in this way.”

Jenie Phillips, chairman of Thornton Action Group, added: “All we needed was the money to buy the strings of lights and put them up. At this stage Fleetwood Town FC stepped forward so thanks to the club’s generosity we can do it.

“At the same time, we must thank the businesses, traders and residents of Thornton who, together with a grant from Wyre Council, have helped us and are still helping us to light up Thornton.”