The owners of a Blackpool venue which has become the nation’s first Reform-branded pub have denied it is a haven for extreme right wingers and racists.

The Talbot, on Milbourne Street, has been in the eye of a media storm since it confirmed its allegiance to Nigel Farage’s party.

It isn’t just that the venue, previously aligned to the Conservative party, took up the Reform banner.

Peter Flynn, co owner of The Talbot Reform UK Pub. | William Lailey / SWNS

In August last yearThe Talbot was due to host a Real Rebellion concert which was to feature bands linked to Neo Nazis, organised by Nazi music promoter Chad Charles.

It was only axed after the event was highlighted by campaign group Hope Not Hate, while organisers of the main Rebellion festival said the event was in no way connected to their festival and did not represent the values of the punk movement.

Hope Not Hate’s director of campaigns Georgie Laming said the pub had hosted the Real Rebellion on previous occasions.

The pub is co-owned by Peter Flynn and Nick Lowe. After the Real Rebellion event was cancelled last year Mr Lowe said he has been made aware of the Nazi associations of the gig in the past but that the crowd don’t cause trouble so he has been happy to continue to book the bands.

The Talbot in Reform colours | Third party

Mr Lowe added: “It’s nowt to do with me. I just rent the room out,” he said. “I’m not racist at all but I have to make money somehow.”

After the issue was brought up again, they insisted the pub was not a racist venue.

Mr Flynn said on GB News that the re-branded Talbot would not be a “den for racists” or exclusive to members of Reform.

He said: “If (former Labour leader) Jeremy Corbyn walked in, he would have to have his picture taken and he’d be charged twice the price.

“But on a serious point: there’s no racism here, I can assure you (of) that. We’re just positive.

“Everybody and anyone is welcome. If you want a side order of politics with your pint, I’m happy to help.”

Mr Flynn told the Gazette on an earlier occasion: “This is a community pub. Everyone is welcome here, no matter who they vote for.

“People are looking for change, and we’re providing a space for open discussion, good food, and a pint.”

Blackpool & Fleetwood Reform UK chairman Mark Butcher, 56 has backed the possibility of opening another venue in Fleetwood, though details remain unconfirmed.

He said: “We’re not just here to talk politics, we’re here to bring people together. There’s no elitism here, just good beer, honest discussion and straight-talking.”