The UK’s first Reform-branded pub, formerly known as the Talbot in Blackpool, has divided opinion, with hundreds taking to social media to share their views

Formerly known as The Talbot, the pub has been rebranded as the first Reform UK pub and has become a magnet for public reaction.

The rebranding reflects a broader trend of political alignment in the UK, particularly in regions like Blackpool South, where Reform UK has been gaining traction.

Hundreds have taken to social media to either celebrate or condemn the bold transformation.

While some see the change as a fresh and welcome addition to Blackpool’s pub scene, others say they wouldn’t set foot in the venue.

Pete Flynn, 53, Mark Butcher, 56, Nick Lowe, 56

Gary Young commented on Facebook: “I definitely won’t be drinking there if I’m ever in Blackpool.”

Reform UK, the political party founded by Nigel Farage, is known for its outspoken views, and for many, associating a community pub with a political brand is a step too far.

Diane Hancox commented: “This a stupid idea as it will end in brawls, fights and beer throwing, as people in general who have strong views also have difficulty in seeing anyone else's views in a rational manner.

“You are going to get extremists, not people who can debate and discuss in a sensible way.”

Peter Flynn, co owner of The Talbot Reform UK Pub.

However, not everyone agrees. Angela Hayes had a very different experience, she said: “I went there the other day and loved it. The staff were lovely, friendly people and very good food. We were made to feel very welcome.”

Nigel Bracken commented: “What’s the problem? I think I’ll be going in for a drink and a natter.

“Reform pub - I think there should be more of them. Just like Labour and Conservative clubs, end of!”

Despite criticism, the pub’s owners Pete Flynn and Nick Lowe, defended the idea and said the venue is open to all.

Pete Flynn said: “This is a community pub. Everyone is welcome here, no matter who they vote for.

“People are looking for change, and we’re providing a space for open discussion, good food, and a pint.”

Still, some can’t help but view it through a political lens. Lauren Marsh commented: “All are welcome, says the country’s most divisive party.”

Lancashire's first Reform UK pub opens in Blackpool - The Talbot | NW

While Allison Evans feared the concept was ‘making Blackpool feel like America’.

Evans said: “Sadly I'm feeling like I'm in the USA. If you believe in the NHS then don't vote for reform! Nigel Farage loves Donald Trump. In the US it will be all insurance for health care and working till you drop cause it doesn't cover your health care.”

Meanwhile, others were simply curious. Spencer Shackleton said: “My mate Marty is coming up from Bristol especially to have a pint here.

“If I wasn’t working, I’d be joining him.”

The owners Pete Flynn 53 and Nick Lowe 56, highlighted the pub’s inclusive atmosphere, hinting at potential expansion plans.

Blackpool & Fleetwood Reform UK chairman Mark Butcher, 56 backed the possibility of opening another venue in Fleetwood, though details remain unconfirmed.

With opinion split down the middle, one thing’s for certain - Blackpool’s newest pub is anything but boring.