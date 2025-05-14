Blackpool has become home to the UK’s first Reform UK-themed pub

Located in the heart of the town, The Talbot pub is under the stewardship of co-owners Pete Flynn, 53 and Landlord Nick Lowe, 56.

They are gaining rapid attention, not just for their politics, but for their affordability. Offering two pints for just £6 and promising a proper pub atmosphere where everyone’s welcome.

Left to right: Pete Flynn, Co-owner, Mark Butcher, Chairman Blackpool & Fleetwood Reform UK, Nick Lowe, Landlord | NW

The idea, backed by Blackpool & Fleetwood Reform UK chairman, Mark Butcher, 56 aims to inject some grassroots energy into the political movement, while reviving community spirit.

Mark Butcher said: “We’re not just here to talk politics, we’re here to bring people together. There’s no elitism here. Just good beer, honest discussion, and straight talking.”

Flynn and Lowe, who’ve run the Talbot for over 15 years, see the Reform UK branding not as exclusionary, but as refreshing.

Nick Lowe said: “We’ve seen too many pubs turn into soulless lounges or shut down altogether. This is a pub where people can speak their mind, have a laugh, and not be judged.

“Yes, we do serve remainer tears - chilled.”

First Reform UK pub in Blackpool - The Talbot | NW

Far from just a gimmick, the venue is already attracting a loyal crowd, and plans are underway to expand.

Butcher highlighted the pub’s inclusive atmosphere, hinting at potential expansion plans, mentioning the possibility of opening another venue in Fleetwood, though details remain unconfirmed.

Co-owner, Pete Flynn said: “ In the UK here we dangle a gold carrot. When or, if you come to this country and get in - you are given a free bed, free money, free heating, free food.

“I have a house in Spain and you have to give them medical insurance because you can't be a drain on their social services.

“You’ve got to prove that you’ve got the funds for 5 years or get a job, before they allow you in.”

On prime Minister Kier Starmer’s recent announcement about migration, Flynn said: “ Starmer says, we're going to make sure immigrants speak English. We're going to cut down the numbers.

“We're becoming a nation of strangers - I mean this is the sort of stuff that Nigel Farage is saying, right?

“ Starmer has done a massive U-turn because of the May election.”

The rebranding of the Talbot reflects a broader trend of political alignment in the UK, particularly in regions like Blackpool South, where Reform UK has been gaining traction.

Mark Butcher spoke further about the pub being a former Conservative club, he said: “We were all members when it was a conservative club, we were really involved. The party MP would come down.

“I came to this club as a kid. My dad was a conservative member, there was always party stuff going on.

“We'd have Christmas here every year. You'd have parties upstairs and raffles. They did the social side of it really well.

“I liked Nigel Farage from way back, because he was the only politician that was talking my language.

“He was the only person saying what I was feeling and thinking. He was almost saying what I wanted to say.

“It was like a pressure cooker, Nigel Farage was like the release of the pressure cooker. That's what attracted me into reform.”

As the party continues to make inroads, establishments like The Talbot serve as both social venues and symbols of a shifting political landscape.