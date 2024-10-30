First ever Diwali lights switch on is coming to the Comedy Carpet - this is all you need to know

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 30th Oct 2024, 09:54 BST
A first ever Diwali lights switch on is coming to the Comedy Carpet next month.

The Fylde Coast Hindu Society, in partnership with Blackpool Council and Blackpool Illuminations, is excited to announce the inaugural Diwali Lights switch-on event, celebrating the Festival of Lights in Blackpool.

Diwali is a major religious festival that usually last five days and celebrates the triumph of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance.placeholder image
Diwali is a major religious festival that usually last five days and celebrates the triumph of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance. | Kirsty Edmonds

This historic event which is free will take place on Saturday, November 2, from 5pm to 6pm at Tower Festival Headland, Comedy Carpet.

Known for over a century for its stunning lights display, Blackpool will shine even brighter as the community comes together to celebrate Diwali.

The switch-on event will feature vibrant cultural performances, including traditional dance and Indian music, followed by a special Diwali lights switch-on.

 Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and t

Halloween and Diwali

For the first time in over 50 years, two Halloween and Diwali will be celebrated on the same day - Thursday, October 31.

It is also known as the Festival of Lights and is celebrated by Hindus, Jains, Sikhs, and some Buddhists.

join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Everyone is invited to attend the free event this Saturday at the Comedy Carpet.placeholder image
Everyone is invited to attend the free event this Saturday at the Comedy Carpet. | UGC

Chirag Khajuria, Chair of the Fylde Coast Hindu Society said: “The Fylde Coast Hindu Society believes in the values of the whole world is one family.

“With that thought in mind, we are proud to invite all Blackpool residents to come together to celebrate Diwali.

“Join us as we light up Blackpool and celebrate the spirit of Diwali together!”

The Fylde Coast Hindu Society is a faith-based charity organization promoting the positive values of the Hindu religion and the importance of community cohesion and integration within any community.

