13 spooktacular pictures as monster invasion takes over Blackpool for Halloween

By Emma Downey
Published 29th Oct 2024, 15:54 BST

The monsters have landed in Blackpool just in time for Halloween.

Watch out, there’s monsters about! 10 inflatable beasts have taken over rooftops around Blackpool town centre and Golden Mile. Visiting until Sunday, these impressive inflatables, created by Designs In Air, can be viewed day or night, and there’s even a handy map to help track them down.

Along this free trail, look skywards and you can expect to see the likes of Bezerker, Chomper, Octoplasm, Howler, and not forgetting Sick Jagger.

Luke Egan (aka Filthy Luker), Creative Director at Designs In Air, which created the monster inflatables, said: “As a Lancashire lad, born and bred (now a West Country bumpkin) I'm thrilled to be returning with more monster mayhem to Blackpool this autumn!

Can you spot where all 10 of them are located from our pictures?

Watch out the monsters are about!

1. Inflatable monsters taken over Blackpool for Halloween

Watch out the monsters are about! Photo: Visit Blackpool

Photo Sales
Sick Jagger on Winter Gardens.

2. Sick Jagger

Sick Jagger on Winter Gardens. Photo: Visit Blackpool

Photo Sales
Is this a new SEA LIFE creature?

3. Octoplasam

Is this a new SEA LIFE creature? Photo: Visit Blackpool

Photo Sales
Can you guess where he is?

4. Nosy Bonk

Can you guess where he is? Photo: Visit Blackpool

Photo Sales
Nosy Bonk keeping a watchful eye over Blackpool.

5. Nosy Bonk

Nosy Bonk keeping a watchful eye over Blackpool. Photo: Visit Blackpool

Photo Sales
A tentacle invasion.

6. Tentacle invasion

A tentacle invasion. Photo: Visit Blackpool

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolLancashire
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice