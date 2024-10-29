Watch out, there’s monsters about! 10 inflatable beasts have taken over rooftops around Blackpool town centre and Golden Mile. Visiting until Sunday, these impressive inflatables, created by Designs In Air, can be viewed day or night, and there’s even a handy map to help track them down.

Along this free trail, look skywards and you can expect to see the likes of Bezerker, Chomper, Octoplasm, Howler, and not forgetting Sick Jagger.

Luke Egan (aka Filthy Luker), Creative Director at Designs In Air, which created the monster inflatables, said: “As a Lancashire lad, born and bred (now a West Country bumpkin) I'm thrilled to be returning with more monster mayhem to Blackpool this autumn!

Can you spot where all 10 of them are located from our pictures?

