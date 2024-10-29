With Halloween, Diwali and Bonfire Night only a few days away emergency services have issued a warning to members of the public.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service (LFRS), Lancashire Constabulary, and North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) are teaming up to provide a coordinated response across the county.

Their joint efforts will tackle incidents involving fires with casualties, road traffic collisions, assaults, and medical emergencies where forced entry to properties may be necessary.

As part of this collaboration, a multi-agency vehicle will be deployed, staffed by experienced Operational Commanders from both the Fire and Police services.

Tom Cookson, Head of Response and Emergency Planning at LFRS, said: “Events like Bonfire Night often put extra strain on emergency services.

“By working together, locally based responders can offer vital, life-saving interventions and, in many cases, reduce the number of resources required at an incident, allowing us to prioritise where help is most urgently needed.”

Lancashire Constabulary’s Neighbourhood Chief Inspector for Blackburn with Darwen and Hyndburn, Steph Armes, added: “Bonfire Night is always a busy time of year for emergency services, and our priority is ensuring everyone stays safe.

“By working closely with our partners, we can respond more effectively to incidents and reduce the risk to both the public and emergency workers.

“Anti-social behaviour, including attacks on emergency services responders, is completely unacceptable and we will take swift action against those responsible.”

The multi-agency vehicle initiative has been successfully used in the past, following a trial in 2017.

Last year, LFRS responded to 158 incidents on Bonfire Night alone, with 59 of those handled by the multi-agency vehicles—freeing up essential resources for other emergencies.

This year, three multi-agency vehicles will operate across East Lancashire from November 3-5.

Key areas identified for deployment include Burnley, Blackburn with Darwen, Hyndburn and Pendle, where an increase in anti-social behaviour, including attacks on emergency workers, has been seen in previous years.

When is Bonfire Night and why is it celebrated?

Bonfire Night, also known as Guy Fawkes Night, is a British celebration that takes place on November 5 to commemorate the failure of the Gunpowder Plot in 1605.

People celebrate it with bonfire and fireworks displays.

Halloween and Diwali

For the first time in over 50 years, two of the most valued autumnal festivals will occur on the same day; this year, Halloween and Diwali will be celebrated on the Thursday, October 31.

Diwali is a major religious festival that usually last five days and celebrates the triumph of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance.

It is also known as the Festival of Lights and is celebrated by Hindus, Jains, Sikhs, and some Buddhists.

It's illegal to let fireworks off between 11pm and 7am, except on Bonfire Night (midnight), Diwali, New Year, and Chinese New Year (1am).

What to do if you have an anxious pet who is afraid of fireworks

Fireworks night can be distressing for your dog which is why Dogs Trust has issued the following advice:

Block out flashes and bangs. Close any windows or curtains and turn the lights on. Put on music or the TV to help disguise the noise.

Try to stay calm and relaxed yourself. Your dog will pick up on how you’re feeling, so do your best to relax.

If your dog makes a mess by accident, avoid telling them off as this might make them feel more scared.

Classic FM's Pet Classics radio program plays calming classical music to help dogs and their owners feel comfortable during stressful times.

You could also buy a pet calming remedy spray.

It's illegal for anyone under the age of 18 to possess fireworks in a public place.