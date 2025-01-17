Extacy clothing store on Abingdon street in Blackpool to shut with 50 per cent clearance sale
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Ladies' clothes shop Extacy, located at 36-38 Abingdon Street, is currently running a clearance sale with 50 per cent off.
As reported by Blackpool Business News the popular business which has served the people of Blackpool for many a year has been forced to close owing to the cost of living and inflation rates.
The news follows a warning from prominent food social media influencer Dad the Dish that Blackpool restaurants would face a tough period this year.
He cited increases in the minimum wage and food prices as problems for businesses.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
He said: “It’s not just Blackpool it’s everywhere to be honest, in Blackpool you are going to have the impact of it being more seasonal as well.
“Since the local government has announced the increases in national minimum wages, you have businesses that have already increased their prices last month and this month.
“They have been letting us know that they will be increasing them again in April.”
No date has yet been announced for the closure.
The business has been approached for comment.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.