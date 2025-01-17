Extacy clothing store on Abingdon street in Blackpool to shut with 50 per cent clearance sale

A ladies clothes shop in Blackpool is set to pull down its shutters for a final time.

Ladies' clothes shop Extacy, located at 36-38 Abingdon Street, is currently running a clearance sale with 50 per cent off.

Extacy clothing store on Abington Street in Blackpool is currently running a 50 per cent off sale to clear stock. | Google

As reported by Blackpool Business News the popular business which has served the people of Blackpool for many a year has been forced to close owing to the cost of living and inflation rates.

The news follows a warning from prominent food social media influencer Dad the Dish that Blackpool restaurants would face a tough period this year.

He cited increases in the minimum wage and food prices as problems for businesses.

Dad the Dish Simon Hannigan has warned that Blackpool restaurants would face a tough period this year. | Kelvin Stuttard

He said: “It’s not just Blackpool it’s everywhere to be honest, in Blackpool you are going to have the impact of it being more seasonal as well.

“Since the local government has announced the increases in national minimum wages, you have businesses that have already increased their prices last month and this month.

“They have been letting us know that they will be increasing them again in April.”

No date has yet been announced for the closure.

The business has been approached for comment.

