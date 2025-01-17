Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A ladies clothes shop in Blackpool is set to pull down its shutters for a final time.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ladies' clothes shop Extacy, located at 36-38 Abingdon Street, is currently running a clearance sale with 50 per cent off.

Extacy clothing store on Abington Street in Blackpool is currently running a 50 per cent off sale to clear stock. | Google

As reported by Blackpool Business News the popular business which has served the people of Blackpool for many a year has been forced to close owing to the cost of living and inflation rates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The news follows a warning from prominent food social media influencer Dad the Dish that Blackpool restaurants would face a tough period this year.

He cited increases in the minimum wage and food prices as problems for businesses.

Read More Management of The Bridge pub in Blackpool announce sad news they are leaving after nearly 12 years

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dad the Dish Simon Hannigan has warned that Blackpool restaurants would face a tough period this year. | Kelvin Stuttard

He said: “It’s not just Blackpool it’s everywhere to be honest, in Blackpool you are going to have the impact of it being more seasonal as well.

“Since the local government has announced the increases in national minimum wages, you have businesses that have already increased their prices last month and this month.

“They have been letting us know that they will be increasing them again in April.”

No date has yet been announced for the closure.

The business has been approached for comment.