Prominent food social media influencer Dad the Dish has warned about a tough period for Blackpool restaurants in 2025 in a post on Facebook which cited increases in the minimum wage and food prices as problems for businesses.

In the post from Blackpool Business news, Mr Hannigan talked about how he had seem lots of businesses including cafes, restaurants and pubs closing as a result of rising costs.

Mr Hannigan said: “I started in lockdown, I do social media recipes and TV. I have done a little bit of ITV and channel 4. Started doing my own recipes and then opened up my own takeaways in 2023.

“It’s not just Blackpool it’s everywhere to be honest, in Blackpool you are going to have the impact of it being more seasonal as well. Since the local government has announced the increases in national minimum wages, you have businesses that have already increased their prices last month and this month. They have been letting us know that they will be increasing them again in April.”

Dad the Dish's Munch Box takeaway in Blackpool.

The National Minimum Wage is set to increase from April 1 2025, to reflect the cost of living under Labour's Plan to Make Work Pay.

According to Gov.uk, for over 21s the minimum wage has gone from £11.44 to £12.21 in 2025.

Mr Hannigan said his local chicken supplier had increased the price of chicken by £2 per kilo. The price of chicken has gone from £18.99 in 2023 to £24.99.

“When you think that we are going through half a tonne of chicken a week it is quite a sharp increase isn’t it. Since we opened we are paying £650 more a week, just for that chicken.”

Mr Hannigans takeaways is named the Munchbox and has two other takeaways in Preston and they have been hit by increase prices for all of the ingredients for the food such as potato tots, oil and many more.

Simon Hannigan runs the dadthedish social media account which a substantial following with 525,000 on Tiktok and 204,000 and 190,000 on Instagram and Facebook as well. In the Facebook post from Blackpool Business news.

He said that people in Blackpool needed to rally around restaurants. This is on top of January being a difficult for many businesses without the added economic pressures of the cost of living crisis among other things.

Mr Hannigan said: “Yes people are getting paid more initially on the lower earning bracket but, the prices are going up for everything so they are probably spending more money than what they are gaining with the increase in minimum wage”.