Excitement mounts as signage goes up for new Schofield's Lounge Bar in Blackpool
Family-run Schofield's Lounge Bar ‘where the fun never ends’ is earmaked to open soon at 14A Knowle Avenue, with a terrace and happy hour.
Previously announcing the news, a spokesperson for the bar, which will also have a terrace, said: “Introducing Schofield's, a new family run lounge bar.
"You can relax on our south facing terrace and enjoy live artists performing on occasions. "Schofield's is where the fun never ends, so gather your friends and come say hello."
In a recent update they added: “We're thrilled to announce our new sign is now up at our new family-run lounge bar.
“We're getting so close!
