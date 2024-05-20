Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A buzz of excitement is swirling round Blackpool as signage has went up for a new lounge bar.

Family-run Schofield's Lounge Bar ‘where the fun never ends’ is earmaked to open soon at 14A Knowle Avenue, with a terrace and happy hour.

Signage has went up for family-run Schofield's Lounge Bar in Blackpool.

Previously announcing the news, a spokesperson for the bar, which will also have a terrace, said: “Introducing Schofield's, a new family run lounge bar.

"You can relax on our south facing terrace and enjoy live artists performing on occasions. "Schofield's is where the fun never ends, so gather your friends and come say hello."

In a recent update they added: “We're thrilled to announce our new sign is now up at our new family-run lounge bar.

“We're getting so close!