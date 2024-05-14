New Schofield's Lounge Bar set to open with terrace and happy hour in Blackpool
Schofield's Lounge Bar Blackpool, is earmaked to open at 14A Knowle Avenue, with a terrace and happy hour.
Announcing the news on their new Facebook Page, a spokesperson for the bar said: “Introducing Schofield's, a new family run lounge bar.
“You can relax on our south facing terrace and enjoy live artists performing on occasions.
“Join us every week for an exciting quiz night, where you can test your knowledge whilst enjoying great drinks at fantastic prices.
“Don't miss out on our happy hour for even more reasons to celebrate and so much more to come.”
They added: “Schofield's is where the fun never ends, so gather your friends and come say hello.
