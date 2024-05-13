Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The dancing duo will be starring in Come What May - a show paying tribute to some of the greatest modern movie-musicals including Moulin Rouge.

Strictly stars and brothers Curtis Pritchard, 28 and AJ, 29, will be coming to Blackpool later this year.

The show will feature favourite hits from the iconic movie-musical, including 'Come What May', 'Your Song' and 'Diamonds Are a Girl's Best Friend'. Touring all over, the pair will be coming to Blackpool Opera House on Sunday, September 22.