Strictly brothers AJ and Curtis Pritchard are coming to Blackpool - here's why
Strictly stars and brothers AJ, 29, and Curtis Pritchard, 28, will be coming to Blackpool later this year.
The dancing duo will be starring in Come What May - a show paying tribute to some of the greatest modern movie-musicals including Moulin Rouge.
The show will feature favourite hits from the iconic movie-musical, including 'Come What May', 'Your Song' and 'Diamonds Are a Girl's Best Friend'. Touring all over, the pair will be coming to Blackpool Opera House on Sunday, September 22.
