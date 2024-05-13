25 fabulous pictures as Lancashire hosts the UK Truck and Tractor Pull Championships at Scorton Showground

By Emma Downey
Published 13th May 2024, 11:36 BST
Updated 13th May 2024, 13:24 BST

The Wyre village of Scorton will become the focus of petrol heads everywhere when it hosts a new qualifying round of the British Tractor Pulling Association Championships.

The event was held at Scorton Showground, Woodacre Lodge Farm, over the weekend.

Among them were modified tractors Aftermath Unleashed and Snoopy 3, prostock Simply Red and European guests.

Billed as the ‘World’s Most Powerful Motorsport’, Tractor Pulling involves souped up tractors vying to pull the heaviest weight the furthest down a 100m track. Drivers travel from far and wide to compete and win titles, one of the most prestigious of which is to be crowned British Champion at the finals in August.

Take a look at some fabulous pictures from the event.

The UK Truck and Tractor Pull - the World's Most Powerful Motorsport gets underway at Scorton showground.

1. UK Truck and Tractor Pull Championships

The UK Truck and Tractor Pull - the World's Most Powerful Motorsport gets underway at Scorton showground.

The event was held over the weekend.

2. UK Truck and Tractor Pull

The event was held over the weekend.

UK Truck and Tractor Pull - the World's Most Powerful Motorsport was held over the weekend at Scorton showground.

3. UK Truck and Tractor Pull

UK Truck and Tractor Pull - the World's Most Powerful Motorsport was held over the weekend at Scorton showground.

Tractor Pulling involves souped up tractors vying to pull the heaviest weight the furthest down a 100m track.

4. UK Truck and Tractor Pull

Tractor Pulling involves souped up tractors vying to pull the heaviest weight the furthest down a 100m track.

Drivers travel from far and wide to compete and win titles, one of the most prestigious of which is to be crowned British Champion at the finals in August.

5. UK Truck and Tractor Pull

Drivers travel from far and wide to compete and win titles, one of the most prestigious of which is to be crowned British Champion at the finals in August.

Among the many trucks and tractors was modified tractors Aftermath Unleashed and Snoopy 3, prostock Simply Red and European guests.

6. UK Truck and Tractor Pull

Among the many trucks and tractors was modified tractors Aftermath Unleashed and Snoopy 3, prostock Simply Red and European guests.

