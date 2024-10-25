Exact date disposable vapes will be banned next year revealed

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 25th Oct 2024, 12:22 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A ban on the sale and supply of single use vapes has been announced for next year.

From June 1, 2025, the sale of single-use disposable vapes will be banned in England and Wales in a bid to protect children's health and prevent environmental damage.

Vaping addiction has risen by 400 per cent from 2012 to 2023.Vaping addiction has risen by 400 per cent from 2012 to 2023.
Vaping addiction has risen by 400 per cent from 2012 to 2023. | Contributed

They are not rechargeable or refillable, and are typically discarded as general waste in a bin or littered, rather than recycled – contributing to a flood of litter on our streets.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Even when they are sent to recycling facilities, they usually have to be disassembled by hand – a slow and difficult process which will struggle to keep up with the pace of vape production. Their lithium-ion batteries can also present a fire risk to waste industry workers. 

It’s estimated that over 30 million single-use vapes are sold each month, with a staggering five million being dumped weekly.

 Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

From June 1, 2025, the sale of single-use disposable vapes will be banned in England and Wales.From June 1, 2025, the sale of single-use disposable vapes will be banned in England and Wales.
From June 1, 2025, the sale of single-use disposable vapes will be banned in England and Wales. | null

These colourful, sweet-flavoured gadgets have exploded in popularity, especially among teenagers – but they’re wreaking havoc on the environment. With fewer than 20 per cent of users recycling them, most end up either in the bin or discarded in public spaces.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

John Roberts, Senior Operating Officer at Kingdom Local Authority Support warned: “The ban is a positive step, but it’s not going to solve the littering crisis overnight. Retailers will likely try to offload stock as quickly as possible, and many vapers will stockpile them.

“Combine that with the black market, which is already thriving, and we could see even morevapesending up on our streets.”

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The LP’s free emails

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Disposable vapes contain dangerous chemicals like battery acid, lithium, and nicotine, which can leak into the ground, contaminating the soil and water, and putting wildlife at risk.

The long term health impacts of vaping are unknown and the usage of them across England grew by more than 400 per cent between 2012 and 2023.

It is illegal to sell one to a person under the age of 18.

Related topics:BIDEnglandWalesLancashireVapingRetailersLitterWildlife

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice