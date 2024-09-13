Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

More than 50 undercover stings took place across Lancashire across the summer, with a third of the shops tested illegally selling vapes to underage volunteers.

Lancashire County Council's Trading Standards team joined forces with Lancashire Constabulary officers to visit 56 premises across Lancaster, Wyre, Preston, Ribble Valley, Chorley, Hyndburn, Burnley, and Pendle.

The team of volunteers, aged between 13 and 16, undertook the visits in July and August. By law e-cigarettes, known as vapes, must not be sold to anyone under the age of 18. Staff should adhere to 'Challenge 25' and ask anyone who appears under the age of 25 to produce identification.

Of the 56 test purchase attempts, 20 of the shops failed the tests and did sell to the volunteers.

The vapes sold by four of the premises were not legal to sell to any customers as they did not comply with the relevant safety legislation. This resulted in officers seizing more than 300 non-compliant vapes.

Investigations into the failed tests are now underway by Lancashire’s Trading Standards team, which could result in court prosecutions.

Maximum fine

The maximum penalty for the offence of selling an e-cigarette to under-18s is a £2,500 fine.

County Councillor Michael Green, cabinet member for Health and Wellbeing at Lancashire County Council, said: "Our summer of undercover stings showed us that there is still more to be done around youngsters not being sold vapes.

“It is extremely disappointing that our team found that 20 businesses that were willing to act without scruples and to sell these products to young residents in Lancashire.

"It is so important that young people are protected from buying vapes. The active ingredient in most vapes is nicotine, which is a highly addictive drug. This means that a user can become dependent on vapes, especially if they use them regularly. It is important that we protect children from this potential harm. Anyone under 18 should not be vaping.

"Anyone who has concerns about the sale of any age-restricted products can report them to Trading Standards via the Citizens Advice Consumer Service helpline on 0808 223 1133. “

Coun Green added: "We are keen to see businesses in Lancashire trading successfully, but it is crucial that they do so in compliance with the law and with ensuring that the health of local residents is not put at risk by the products they sell.

"If you are a business looking for advice on how to comply with the law in this area, please look at our online resources, which include free online training for staff at www.lancashire.gov.uk/lancan/check-25."

Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Dave Byrne from Lancashire Police, said: "Selling vapes to children is not only against the law but it can put them at risk of harm and lead to issues of anti-social behaviour.

"We will continue to work with our partners to ensure these items do not get into the hands of children and we will take robust action against those who break the law by selling them.”