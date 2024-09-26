Waterloo Road shop closed for selling vapes and tobacco to minors named

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 26th Sep 2024, 12:53 BST
Updated 26th Sep 2024, 12:54 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A convenience store on Waterloo Road which has been forced to close for selling vapes and tobacco products to minors has been named.

Shop Local located at 240-242 Waterloo Road will be closed for a maximum period of three months after Blackpool Council’s Public Protection team recently uncovered the premises had been involved in the sale and supply of illicit tobacco products to underage teens and children.

Shop Local located at 240-242 Waterloo Road will be closed for a maximum period of three months for selling tobacco products to underage teens and children.Shop Local located at 240-242 Waterloo Road will be closed for a maximum period of three months for selling tobacco products to underage teens and children.
Shop Local located at 240-242 Waterloo Road will be closed for a maximum period of three months for selling tobacco products to underage teens and children. | Google

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The team made a number of visits to the shop before the closure order was granted on Thursday, September 12.

The convenience store on Waterloo Road has been shut for three months for selling tobacco products and vapes to children.The convenience store on Waterloo Road has been shut for three months for selling tobacco products and vapes to children.
The convenience store on Waterloo Road has been shut for three months for selling tobacco products and vapes to children. | Blackpool Council

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The Gazette’s free emails

They said: “Protecting the health and safety of our residents is a priority, and this type of activity can cause significant health risks to our youth.”

If you suspect a shop in your local area is carrying out similar activities, please contact Trading Standards on 01253 478375, or email [email protected]

Related topics:Blackpool CouncilEmailResidents