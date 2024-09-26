Waterloo Road shop closed for selling vapes and tobacco to minors named
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Shop Local located at 240-242 Waterloo Road will be closed for a maximum period of three months after Blackpool Council’s Public Protection team recently uncovered the premises had been involved in the sale and supply of illicit tobacco products to underage teens and children.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.
The team made a number of visits to the shop before the closure order was granted on Thursday, September 12.
They said: “Protecting the health and safety of our residents is a priority, and this type of activity can cause significant health risks to our youth.”
If you suspect a shop in your local area is carrying out similar activities, please contact Trading Standards on 01253 478375, or email [email protected]