Convenience store on Waterloo Road closed for selling tobacco products and vapes to children
Blackpool Council said their Public Protection team recently uncovered the premises, which they have not publicly named, had been involved in the sale and supply of illicit tobacco products to underage teens and children.
The team made a number of visits to the shop before the closure order was granted on Thursday, September 12, for a maximum period of three months.
They said: “Protecting the health and safety of our residents is a priority, and this type of activity can cause significant health risks to our youth.
“Our Public Protection team work hard to prevent under-age sales, illegal trading practices, doorstep crime and the sale of unsafe or counterfeit goods.”
If you suspect a shop in your local area is carrying out similar activities, please contact Trading Standards on 01253 478375, or email [email protected].
Blackpool Council has been approached for comment.