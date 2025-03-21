A new year means a new best places to live in the UK - with a place in the North West featuring in this year’s list.

The Sunday Times Best Places to Live guide for 2025, published this week, features 72 locations around the UK, including seven in the north west.

Judges assessed each area based on numerous criteria, from the food and drink scene to the quality of local schools, broadband speeds, community spirit and access to green spaces.

Parbold is a West Lancashire village which, the Sunday Times says, ‘delivers history, convenience, and culture in the space of less than one square mile’ and has a ‘hefty dose of community spirit.

The guide adds: “From dance classes for parents, grandparents and babies at the Women’s Institute to bridge classes in the hall and poetry mornings at the library, there’s no shortage of things to get involved with.”

Parbold, which is situated in West Lancashire, is surrounded by incredible scenery and with plenty of village amenities. | Other

Both village primary schools, Parbold Douglas Church of England Academy (pictured) and Our Lady and All Saints RC Primary School, are rated outstanding by Ofsted. | Google

The average house price in Parbold is £348,203, according to Rightmove.

Parbold is also renowned for its incredible scenery with plenty of village amenities.

But what else makes it special? Let’s take a look.

Here are some of the many reasons why Parbold is a family-friendly, feel good place to live:

Excellent Schools: Both village primary schools, Parbold Douglas Church of England Academy and Our Lady and All Saints RC Primary School, are rated outstanding by Ofsted.

Strong Community Spirit: The village has a "hefty dose of community spirit" with numerous activities and events for all ages, including dance classes for parents, grandparents and babies, bridge classes, and poetry mornings.

Family-Friendly Activities: Parbold offers a variety of activities for families, including parks, a patch of woodland, and events like Lego Club and Book and a Brew at the library.

Convenient Location: The village delivers history, convenience, and culture in the space of less than one square mile.

Affordable Housing: While not explicitly stated, the "Best Places to Live" guide considers affordability, suggesting that Parbold offers value for money.

Rich Cultural Offering and Foodie Scene: Parbold has been chosen for its history, excellent state schools, rich cultural offering and exploding foodie scene.

Another interesting fact is that the village is dominated by Parbold Hill which rises to 400 feet above sea level and offers stunning views of the West Lancashire plain but also over the North West of England across to Liverpool, Manchester and Wales. Wood Lane, just off the main road, which is also known for its views of the surrounding countryside.