A burst pipe during a severe thunderstorm meant the system was overwhelmed as 1.7 inches (44mm) of rain fell in two hours.

The company said it was carrying out urgent repair work to the pipe, which carries water to the sea after it has been treated and cleaned.

“The treatment works is currently running at a reduced rate while engineers plan and carry out the repair work to the pipe which lies nine metres (30ft) underground,” a spokesman added.

“Due to the location and complexity of the repair and to ensure the work is carried out safely, this is expected to take some time while engineers install temporary pumps and 2,000 metres (6,560ft) of overland pipework.”

Warnings not to swim in the ocean remain in place on beaches across the Fylde coast

They said it was balancing storage levels in the Fylde coast wastewater network and tankers were transporting wastewater to other treatment sites.

Blackpool Council, Fylde Council and Wyre Council subsequently advised the public not to swim at the following beaches until further notice:

- Bispham

- Blackpool Central

- Blackpool North

- Blackpool South

- Cleveleys beach

- Fleetwood

- St Annes

- St Annes North

The warnings remained in place on Wednesday (June 21) .

Appearing on BBC Radio 4, Cllr Lynn Williams, Leader of Blackpool Council, said the issue was “incredibly disappointing and really worrying”.

She added: “We're just at the start of our summer season with some glorious weather and we’re faced with having to put out advisory notices telling people not to go into the sea because of the discharges of sewage.

“It's appalling.”

A water sample taken in Blackpool South last week confirmed E-Coli was present in the sea – a potentially harmful bacteria linked to raw sewage.

The test was done at Squires Gate by a Gary Lovatt, a representative for Surfers Against Sewage, on Wednesday evening (June 16).

He told the Gazette: “I was trained up on how to do the tests, so with hearing about the spillage a lot of people were asking if it was safe to go out on the water. So I went and did the test.

“I can tell by the colour change in the water that E-coli is present. Without sewage in the water there wouldn’t be any E-coli.”

United Ultilies said they were making “strong progress in constructing a bypass pipeline which will enable, when completed, the treatment plant at Fleetwood to get back to normal.”

A spokesman added: “Our teams are working around the clock to complete the work which involves laying more than 2km of steel pipework, manoeuvred into place with cranes and a helicopter.

“We are now in the final stages of that work.