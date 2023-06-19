News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Rail workers to walk out for 24 hours over sick pay and overtime
Royal Family release sweet new image of family for Father’s Day
Thunderstorms set to sweep UK as Met Office warns of ‘flash flooding’
Four people including children found dead in London flat
Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two’s new host revealed
Man charged with murder after 3 people killed

United Utilities urges people not to swim in water off the Fylde coast

The warning comes after storm overflows kicked into action on Sunday evening.
By Andy Moffatt
Published 19th Jun 2023, 11:02 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 11:14 BST

Bosses at United Utilities have urged people to avoid swimming at a number of Fylde coast beaches.

The warning comes after storm overflows were made operational on Sunday evening following thunderstorms and heavy rain. Engineers are also working to return the Fleetwood wastewater treatment to full operation after a pipe which carries cleaned and treated water 5km out to set fractured within the grounds of the plant.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The current advice to avoid swimming at the following locations remains in place:

Packed out Blackpool beach on the hottest day of the year on July 19th 2022Packed out Blackpool beach on the hottest day of the year on July 19th 2022
Packed out Blackpool beach on the hottest day of the year on July 19th 2022
Most Popular
  • Bispham
  • Blackpool Central
  • Blackpool North
  • Blackpool South
  • Cleveleys beach
  • Fleetwood
  • St Annes
  • St Annes North
Read More
Blackpool and Fylde Coast beaches issue 'do not swim' warning after untreated se...

A United Utilities spokesman said: “Work is well underway on the major engineering activity to construct a bypass around the fractured pipe which is around 9m underground. More than 2,000 metres of pipeline has already been lifted into place and is being bolted together.

“When the bypass is up and running the treatment works will be able to run at full capacity again, reducing the need for storm overflows to operate in the event of further heavy rain.”

Mark Garth, United Utilities Wastewater Director, said: “We are working around the clock to get things back to normal. Good progress is being made and we are doing all we can to ensure that the wastewater treatment system can operate as it should.

Hide Ad

“We know people will be disappointed they are being advised to avoid swimming in the sea right now but we will continue to work with the Environment Agency and local authorities to get to a position where that advice can be lifted as soon as possible.”

Related topics:United UtilitiesFyldeEngineersWorkFleetwoodEnvironment Agency