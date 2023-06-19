Bosses at United Utilities have urged people to avoid swimming at a number of Fylde coast beaches.

The warning comes after storm overflows were made operational on Sunday evening following thunderstorms and heavy rain. Engineers are also working to return the Fleetwood wastewater treatment to full operation after a pipe which carries cleaned and treated water 5km out to set fractured within the grounds of the plant.

The current advice to avoid swimming at the following locations remains in place:

Packed out Blackpool beach on the hottest day of the year on July 19th 2022

Bispham

Blackpool Central

Blackpool North

Blackpool South

Cleveleys beach

Fleetwood

St Annes

St Annes North

A United Utilities spokesman said: “Work is well underway on the major engineering activity to construct a bypass around the fractured pipe which is around 9m underground. More than 2,000 metres of pipeline has already been lifted into place and is being bolted together.

“When the bypass is up and running the treatment works will be able to run at full capacity again, reducing the need for storm overflows to operate in the event of further heavy rain.”

Mark Garth, United Utilities Wastewater Director, said: “We are working around the clock to get things back to normal. Good progress is being made and we are doing all we can to ensure that the wastewater treatment system can operate as it should.

