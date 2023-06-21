News you can trust since 1873
Should dogs be allowed off-lead on Stanley Park? Blackpool Council calls for public views after another swan is attacked near the lake

Park-goers are encouraged to voice their views as Blackpool Council launch a public consultation about dogs on leads in Stanley Park.
By Lucinda Herbert
Published 21st Jun 2023, 14:11 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Jun 2023, 14:12 BST

A wildlife charity is asking people to contribute their opinion as the council consider a potential Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) in resort parks and green spaces.

Should Stanley Park lake become a ‘dogs on lead’ zone?

People who use the park, in the Marton Ward, are encouraged to share specific concerns – including if there should be a designated ‘dogs off lead’ area, or if the lake should become a ‘dogs on lead’ zone.

Photo of a dog being walked on a lead around Stanley Park.Photo of a dog being walked on a lead around Stanley Park.
Photo of a dog being walked on a lead around Stanley Park.
It comes as Brambles Wildlife Rescue treats the fourth bird – a goose called Wrinkly – who was attacked by a dog, in the last three months.

‘Feathers ripped from her wing’

Mel Greenhalgh said: “[Wrinkly] has clear bite marks and many of her feathers have been ripped from her wing. She was wincing in pain. [She] could not stand herself up, she was so weak from the attack. It was only after rehydration fluids, antibiotics and anti-inflammatory injections that we could get her back upright at midnight last night.”

Read More
Swan attacked on Stanley Park in Blackpool as wildlife charity call to protect b...

All four waterfowl were treated for severe injuries requiring veterinary treatment, one was almost fatal.

Mel added: “When people say 'why should my dog be penalised?' perhaps those people should come and see Wrinkly. Is it really an inconvenience to put your dogs on leads next to the lake? The time has come to meet in the middle!”

How you can have your say.

Hide Ad

Whether or not you agree with the need for change, you can have your say at this link.

The consultation closes at 11.59pm on Sunday 27 August 2023

