A wildlife charity is asking people to contribute their opinion as the council consider a potential Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) in resort parks and green spaces.

Should Stanley Park lake become a ‘dogs on lead’ zone?

People who use the park, in the Marton Ward, are encouraged to share specific concerns – including if there should be a designated ‘dogs off lead’ area, or if the lake should become a ‘dogs on lead’ zone.

Photo of a dog being walked on a lead around Stanley Park.

It comes as Brambles Wildlife Rescue treats the fourth bird – a goose called Wrinkly – who was attacked by a dog, in the last three months.

‘Feathers ripped from her wing’

Mel Greenhalgh said: “[Wrinkly] has clear bite marks and many of her feathers have been ripped from her wing. She was wincing in pain. [She] could not stand herself up, she was so weak from the attack. It was only after rehydration fluids, antibiotics and anti-inflammatory injections that we could get her back upright at midnight last night.”

All four waterfowl were treated for severe injuries requiring veterinary treatment, one was almost fatal.

Mel added: “When people say 'why should my dog be penalised?' perhaps those people should come and see Wrinkly. Is it really an inconvenience to put your dogs on leads next to the lake? The time has come to meet in the middle!”

How you can have your say.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whether or not you agree with the need for change, you can have your say at this link.