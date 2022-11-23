Workers from Blackpool Council were spotted removing the Christmas tree in Westcliffe Drive on Wednesday morning (November 23).

It came after the council received backlash from local residents who were angered that a “dead” tree had been adorned with lights.

It was a similar story in Oxford Square, with residents confused with the council’s decision to add lights on a spruce with no greenery.

The Christmas tree in Blackpool's Oxford Square

The 12ft tree was planted last year, but locals said the tree began to drop its green needles and appeared lifeless within months.

"I couldn’t believe it,” said Stephen Medforth, who lives close by and drove past the tree everyday for work.

“There’s no green left on it, and when I saw a council worker there the other day I thought they had finally come to remove it, but next I looked there were lights on it.

A close-up look at the lights which had been placed on the tree in Oxford Square.

"Surely it can’t be used again this Christmas.”

Following the negative reaction, Blackpool Council reassured residents the trees would be replaced in time for Christmas.

John Blackledge, the council’s Director for Community and Environmental Services, said: “Unfortunately, Christmas trees which were planted last year suffered through a difficult winter and are being transplanted to a new location in a sheltered environment.

“A new set of trees across the town are being prepared ready for Christmas.”