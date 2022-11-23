Wyre Council has brought in the measures In a bid to boost footfall and sales on the high streets and to make it easier for residents and visitors to get out and socialise.

The free parking will be in place all the way up to Christmas Eve, traditionally a busy day for last minute shoppers.

The free parking will come into effect on Friday and Saturday December 2/3, 9/10, 16/17 and 23/24.

Derby Road car park in Cleveleys

Residents and visitors will be able to park for free for three hours in long stay car parks and two hours in short stay car parks.

If you buy a ticket or use your residents parking permit (except Rough Lea Road an North Promenade) then the three hours free time will automatically be added on to the normal expiry time.

Coun Roger Berry, portfolio holder for Neighbourhood Services and Community Safety, said: “This is a great opportunity for residents and visitors to have easy access to our high streets for their festive shopping and socialising.

"We want to make it as easy as we can for everyone to prepare for the festive period so go out, meet friends, buy presents and most of all have a wonderful festive time.”

The majority of Wyre owned car parks charge £1.50 for two hours, rising on a sliding scale.

