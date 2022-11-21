Steve Royle is back for the Layton Lights Switch On on Nov 25 2022

The Britain’s Got Talent star will flick the big switch on Westcliffe Drive at 6:15pm and make the village sparkle before an evening of festive fun - including music from local choirs, a brass band and a treasure hunt for the kids.

Mayor of Blackpool and Layton Ward Councillor, Kathryn Benson, said: “We are thrilled to join with the Grand Theatre to light Layton up in style on November 25th and we are overjoyed that Steve Royle will once again be with us to flick the big switch.

The Blackpool Brass Band will perform at the Layton Lights Switch On on Nov 25 2022

“We would also like to thank the very generous traders of Layton for their kind donations.

“Layton is really pulling the stops out this year to bring the festive sparkle for businesses and residents! Come and join the seasonal celebration!”