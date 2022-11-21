A spectacular drone shot by local photographer Gregg Wolstenholme shows spectators galore packing into Lytham’s Clifton Square and the surrounding town centre streets for the ceremony on Saturday which saw local farmer, now video star, TV presenter and author, Tom Pemberton perform the big switch-on of the town’s Christmas lights.

The switch-on itself was preceded by an afternoon packed with entertainment and a procession through town by Father Christmas on Lytham Christmas’ own new slight, specially built for the occasion by local company River Properties.

"It really was a wonderful afternoon and we’re so grateful to everyone for their support,” said Coun Brenda Blackshaw of organisers Lytham Christmas.

The scene from the air as thousands turned out for Lytham's Christmas lights switch-on. Picture: Gregg Wolstenholme.

"The turnout was great last year at the first ceremony after lockdown,, but this was even bigger and we even had people travelling from miles away specially. Best of all, we made people happy – it was a really happy day.

“But we need help to pay for it, this year and into the future. For 2022, costs around £15,000 to stage the official Switch-On event with an additional £9,000 needed to keep the festive lights shining.

“Funding is provided for the cost of the festive lights but Lytham Christmas relies on fundraising and donations to meet the costs of covering the actual event and all support is very welcome.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lytham's Christmas lights switch-on was rounded off with a spectacular fireworks display.