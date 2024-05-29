Council and Fylde Coast Against Sewage team up to tackle bathing water quality

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fylde Council has partnered with Fylde Coast Against Sewage (FCAS) in an attempt to improve the bathing waters along the coast.

FCAS is a growing volunteer group with a shared objective of the Council of improving the quality of the Fylde Coast Bathing Waters.

The volunteer group will carry out independent testing of the bathing waters, funded by the council at a cost of around £1,800.

The testing will take place throughout the bathing season of May-September, which will help to build the evidence base needed to constructively challenge all agencies and organisations tasked with improving the quality of our bathing waters.

A Fylde Council spokesman said: “I am thrilled to be working with FCAS on this important initiative.

“The quality of our bathing waters is vital not only for the health and safety of our residents and visitors but also for the local economy, particularly our tourism sector. By funding independent testing, we are ensuring that we have accurate and unbiased data to drive improvements and hold relevant parties accountable.

“This partnership marks a significant step forward in our efforts to tackle pollution and safeguard our coastal waters.”

The initiative aims to raise public awareness about the importance of clean bathing waters and encourages community involvement in the environment.

Fylde Council and FCAS are committed to transparency and will regularly update the public on testing results and progress.

FCAS Chair, Dr Barbara Kneale added: “We are delighted to work with Fylde Borough Council on this important community project.

Over the last few months, we have been working successfully with Fleetwood Town Council and testing the seawater at Marine Beach so to add another Fylde Coast council to the project is wonderful.

We attend various local events to raise awareness and new members are always welcome. We have a Facebook page and group. Our ultimate aim is safe bathing water for all.”

The partnership is currently looking for volunteers, with a recruitment event taking place on May 30 at the Beachcomber café in St Annes from 6:30pm.

Here you can find out more about the project, the crucial role of volunteers and how you can get involved.

If you are unable to attend but would still like to find out more, you can contact FCAS via their Facebook page.