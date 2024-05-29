I welcome the roadworks on Blackpool's Squires Gate Lane as new crossing will improve safety
Concerns have been raised about the timing of the upgrade at the junction of Squires Gate Lane and Lytham Road in South Shore, which also provides access to Blackpool Airport.
The scheme was due to start on Tuesday, May 28 and is expected to last for 12 weeks, with highways chiefs saying measures will be taken to minimise disruption.
Squires Gate ward councillor Gerard Walsh said the upgrade was in response to concerns about road safety but he believed traffic would continue to flow.
He said: "This particular junction has seen an increase in pedestrians and a number of local residents have raised concerns about road safety.
"With that in mind, I very much welcome the introduction of a pedestrian crossing as this will assist parents who walk their children to the local school and those who wish to walk to the retail park, including the more vulnerable members of the community.
"As with any major road works, there will always be some disruption and I believe there have been some questions raised about the timing of the scheme. However, the schedule of works will coincide with the summer school holidays, so we should actually see a reduction in both motorists and pedestrians using this junction as the work takes place."
The proposals include the creation of pedestrian crossings at all four carriageways at the junction, with the upgrade being done by Eon which already provides street lighting and traffic signals for the council.
Roads will remain open throughout the works but will be operating on reduced lanes, with lane closures due to be removed outside of working hours when possible.
Nearby routes where there is also upgrade work going on at the moment include the junction of Clifton Drive North and Highbury Road in St Annes to build a cycle lane, and at Common Edge Road, Blackpool, in preparation for a new link road into the Blackpool Airport Enterprise Zone.
