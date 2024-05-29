Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This popular seaside hotel is celebrating its 40th year in style after scooping a prestigious TripAdvisor award!

A hotel located next to St Annes beach has won TripAdvisor’s Travellers Choice Award in it’s 40th year of service.

The Bedford Hotel, situated on Clifton Drive Street, is a 3-star hotel which has been a hit with locals for many years and has managed to scoop a coveted TripAdvisor award.

The Traveller’s Choice Award honours businesses that consistently earn great reviews online.

Director of the hotel, Carl Baker said: “We won the Traveller’s Choice Award a couple weeks ago which puts us in the top 10% of hotels on the planet which is pretty good isn’t it!

“We were over the moon and it’s great because it’s our 40th year of running The Bedford Hotel.”

The Bedford Hotel is located right next to the beach.

Inside the hotel, The Bedford features an AA Rosette restaurant which was awarded that title back in 2012.

All of the restaurant’s food is fresh and locally sourced which has led to a lot of repeat customers who come to the restaurant time and time again.

Carl said: “It's mainly about the service I’d say. We have 40 staff and every single one of them is fantastic who will give customers everything they want.

“We are trained to not say no really!

“From management to people working in the background, we all work together as a team towards the same goal.”

In the hotel lies their Coffee Shop & Bistro which serves breakfast into the late afternoon with fresh food, lunches, cakes, pastries, and traditional afternoon teas daily.

A look indie one of the rooms at The Bedford Hotel.

The Bedford Hotel also specialises in dance holidays where groups of people flock to their on-site ballroom to dance the night away all year long.

Carl said: “It’s fabulous to have any kind of accolade, TripAdvisor is well-known and it’s nice to be recognised for the efforts and the work that we put into the hotel.”

It’s not the first time that The Bedford Hotel has won an award, as the hotel has had entry into the TripAdvisor Hall of Fame in the past.