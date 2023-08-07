The winged terrors were pictured nicking chips from people on Blackpool seafront last week.

In one image, a man can be seen eating his fish and chips while two seagulls quietly keep watch nearby.

But in a later snap, he is surrounded by at least 18 seagulls who want a bite of a bite of his dinner

Man tries to eat his fish and chips while a cohort of hungry gulls watch on at Blackpool seafront (Credit: LBphotography/ SWNS

In another set of snaps, a woman can be seen holding a chip out for a seagull that is swooping near her.

But she later looks terrified as a flock of them scrap over a chunk of food on the floor.

Lifeguard Lauren Brook, 23, said: “They’re a constant nuisance.

A woman holding a chip out for a seagull that is swooping near her (Credit: LBphotography/ SWNS)

“Generally, visitors might feed them or put a chip out on the floor for them or encourage them to take it from their hand.

“But if you get some food out, they pick it straight up and they want more and then they come and attack them after that.

“When I’ve not been working I’ve been attacked by them. When I’ve been having a sandwich walking along, I’ve been swooped on by a seagull.

“The main thing is for people to just realise that by feeding them, it's making them worse, so don’t feed them.”

Blackpool Council urged residents and tourists not to feed them (Credit: LBphotography/ SWNS)

The seagulls were becoming such a problem that Blackpool Zoo sought to recruit a team of people to wear bird costumes to scare them off earlier this year.

Blackpool Council said seagulls are a “natural part of seaside life,” but they urged residents and tourists not to feed them.

“Seagulls are a natural part of seaside life and we have around seven miles of coastline so it is inevitable that birds are attracted to the environment,” a spokesman said.

“However, we urge residents and tourists not to feed them or leave litter or food behind on the streets which may encourage them.

“As part of that goal we provide many litter bins located across the Promenade and the town to dispose of waste.