Well, perhaps not soar, exactly, but at least run like an eagle!

And walk around a bit. While wearing an inflatable eagle costume.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was of part of a new job being offered at Blackpool Zoo.

Blackpool Gazette reporter Richard Hunt dressed up as the seagull deterrent at Blackpool Zoo does his best to scare away seagulls. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

The zoo is trying to recruit a team of people to wear the bird costumes and scare away the pesky seagulls from stealing people’s food.

The gulls are a real problem at the zoo but various deterrents have failed because those gulls are just too smart.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The zoo says the successful candidates would join the "visitor services" team as "seagull deterrents" and would need to be "outgoing" and "comfortable wearing a bird costume".

Advertisement Hide Ad

So the Gazette asked me if I would give it a go, in the name of journalism – to find out more and get the ‘inside’ viewpoint. Literally.

Blackpool Gazette reporter Richard Hunt dressed up as the seagull deterrent at Blackpool Zoo drew attention from these school pupils from Yew Tree Community School in Oldham. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

I would be inside the actual eagle costume, and not just wearing it – but living it!

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first challenge was getting the thing over my head. The elasticated hole was minuscule and it took a real effort – with help from zoo staff – to manipulate the thing and poke my head through.

It was a hot day and already the sun was starting to take its effect on me – but the suit included a sort of cooling device as part of the inflatable action, which hel[ped.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cries of ‘Eagle Man’ filled the air

Before I even had the chance to pit my mettle against the dreaded, marauding gulls, I became aware that the suit had turned me into a sort of celebrity with parties of schoolchilren.

Advertisement Hide Ad

They were chanting the name “Eagle Man” as though I was a sort of super hero and the teachers wanted me to have photos taken with an entire class.

The youngsters asked me if I was afraid of the gulls and I told them – with great bravado - that I feared no gull, not one bit!

I couldn’t disappoint them by showing fear or doubt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Finally, the big moment came. Would I be able to scare the gulls or would they mock my puny, over-inflated efforts with disdain?

Advertisement Hide Ad

A plate of chips was put down on a table to lure them in for the big test.

I stretched out my wings, although it didn’t quite have the desired effect as they were prone to sagging, and then the beak then fell over my eyes and I couldn’t see!

No matter, i ran at the gulls just like an eagle, emitting a hideous cry– and they scattered, never to return.

But of course no gull was harmed in the making of the embarrassing video filmed to accompany the attempt!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What has the response been to the job adverts?

Blackpool Zoo has been inundated with applicants, including some from overseas.

All applicants will be thoroughly vetted.

Having sampled the job for just an hour or so, I would say that there are certainly worse ways to make a living!

Advertisement Hide Ad