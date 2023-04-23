The zoo is trying to recruit a team of people to wear bird costumes and scare away the naughty seagulls from stealing people’s food. The successful candidates would join the "visitor services" team as "seagull deterrents" and would need to be "outgoing" and "comfortable wearing a bird costume".

The advert reads: "At Blackpool Zoo it goes without saying that we love all animals. And as a seaside resort, Blackpool is not short of seagulls. However, the seagulls are proving to be a bit of a nuisance when it comes to trying to steal food from our visitors and our animal enclosures. We need to do what we can to keep the seagulls away from our main visitor dining areas."