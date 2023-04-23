News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool Zoo is paying people to dress up as 'seagull deterrents'

Are you fed up in your job and looking for a more exciting prospect? If the answer is yes, then Blackpool Zoo could have the role for you.

By Emma Downey
Published 23rd Apr 2023, 11:41 BST- 1 min read

The zoo is trying to recruit a team of people to wear bird costumes and scare away the naughty seagulls from stealing people’s food. The successful candidates would join the "visitor services" team as "seagull deterrents" and would need to be "outgoing" and "comfortable wearing a bird costume".

The advert reads: "At Blackpool Zoo it goes without saying that we love all animals. And as a seaside resort, Blackpool is not short of seagulls. However, the seagulls are proving to be a bit of a nuisance when it comes to trying to steal food from our visitors and our animal enclosures. We need to do what we can to keep the seagulls away from our main visitor dining areas."

Blackpool Zoo is on the lookout for 'seagull deterrents'
The role will be offered with variable seasonal hours and those interested are asked to contact the zoo.

