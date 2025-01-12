Major M6 crash brings traffic to a standstill as motorists warned to expect severe delays
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Lancashire motorists are warned to expect major delays following a crash on a stretch of the motorway
Both Northbound and Southbound lanes on the M6 had been closed for some time from J27 at Standish and J28 at Leyland, but Lancashire Police recently offered an update to notify drivers that the Southbound road has now reopened.
The Northbound lane, however, remains closed.
The initial social media post by Lancashire Road Police said: “Please be advised that the M6 is closed in both directions, close to Junction 27 due to a road traffic collision.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.