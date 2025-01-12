Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lancashire motorists are warned to expect major delays following a crash on a stretch of the motorway

Both Northbound and Southbound lanes on the M6 had been closed for some time from J27 at Standish and J28 at Leyland, but Lancashire Police recently offered an update to notify drivers that the Southbound road has now reopened.

The Northbound lane, however, remains closed.

The initial social media post by Lancashire Road Police said: “Please be advised that the M6 is closed in both directions, close to Junction 27 due to a road traffic collision.

“Please avoid the area as traffic is building, and we're working as quickly as we can to relieve those in stand-still. We anticipate the motorway will be closed for some time but we will provide regular updates as often as we can. We thank you in advance for your patience. “