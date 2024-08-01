Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The much-loved Elmer’s Book Bench which was enjoyed by thousands of people taking part in Blackpool’s Big Parade has found its forever home.

Kincraig Primary School took delivery of the sculpture before the end of term and will make it a key feature of their themed book space.

The school on Kincraig Road had two Young Elmer's in the town’s first ever major public art trail through its Learning Programme.

Elmer Potter, which was on display at Waterstones, was designed and painted by children as well as Elmer at the Seaside, which took pride of place inside the famous Blackpool Tower.

The much-loved Elmer’s Book Bench has found its forever home in the library of a school in Blackpool | Contributed

By joining the trail’s Learning Programme, the school raised a total of £1,890.

Both have now been returned to school as a permanent reminder of the incredible project they represent.

Key Stage 1 Leader and Curriculum Manager, Connor Bracegirdle, said as well as their two smaller sculptures, everyone at Kincraig was keen to get their hands on the book bench which would fit so well in the school library.

It sold at auction last month, contributing to a total amount of more than £140,000.

Connor said: “As a school, we all got behind the trail and embraced all things Elmer.

“Being able to keep our favourite part of the trail in our school forever is amazing and will be a lasting memory for our children. We’re looking forward to celebrating Elmer for years to come.”

Elmer’s Big Parade Blackpool was enjoyed by thousands of people | Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

As a special thank you for their support of the art trail, publisher Andersen Press provided a 50-book library of Elmer the Patchwork Elephant stories to the school.

Elmer’s Big Parade Blackpool was enjoyed by thousands of people – from across the country and overseas – who visited the town to see more than 70 unique pieces.

Over eight weeks during the spring, trail-goers used a dedicated trail app to collect each sculpture and unlock exciting rewards.

They could also vote for their favourite sculpture.

It was organised by Brian House Children’s Hospice in partnership with Wild In Art.

More than 70 unique piece were displayed throughout the town | National World

Interim Head of Fundraising, Sally Insley, said: “Although our art trail may be over, for us and everyone involved in bringing this incredible event to Blackpool it’s wonderful to see where our sculptures have ended up.

“Each of our large sculptures and a few bonus extras were sold at auction to some extremely generous supporters, raising vital income for our area’s only children’s hospice, helping us to care for the most fragile children and young people across Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre.

“We are absolutely thrilled that Elmer’s Book Bench will continue to bring joy to young people and encourage the importance of reading from an early age at Kincraig Primary School, which has been an amazing supporter throughout our first ever art trail.”

Elmer’s Big Parade Blackpool has been supported by Presenting Partners Thompson Contracts and Ameon, Learning Programme Sponsor Tower Insurance and Official Supporters Shared Services Connected Ltd (SSCL), Beaverbrooks, Partington’s Holiday Parks, RSS Events and Blackpool Council.